Ben Johnson has a good feeling about the future of his Gophers men’s basketball program after beating out other power conference teams in his recruiting class for the third year in a row.
Gopher basketball coach Ben Johnson signed three recruits who have similarities with the program’s last two impact freshmen, Isaac Asuma and Cam Christie.
Odds are at least one of Johnson’s recent signees will turn into an immediate impact freshman. That has been the recent trend in Dinkytown. Will it be post Parker Jefferson? Will it be wing Jacob Ross or guard Kai Shinholster?
The Gophers (4-1), who play host to Central Michigan on Monday, saw Cam Christie get drafted into the NBA after developing his freshman year last season. Another four-star guard prospect, Cherry’s Isaac Asuma, hasn’t taken long to make his mark, either.
“Nothing’s promised, but I want guys to come in here and push guys to play,” Johnson said Thursday about freshmen. “I want them to push to beat guys out.”
Asuma replaced senior Lu’Cye Patterson in the final 15-plus minutes in the second half of the 58-47 victory over Cleveland State. A 6-3 guard, Asuma had a season-high 10 points on 4-for-8 shooting with three rebounds, two assists and no turnovers in 30 minutes.
“I told people in the summer it might not be today, but eventually he’s going to be a guy we need to win basketball games,” senior forward Parker Fox said. “I think it’s his composure. He doesn’t do anything outside of who he is.”
Christie earned Big Ten all-freshman honors last season. Asuma isn’t the same type of scorer, but he’s already one of the team’s top defenders. He also is averaging more minutes off the bench than Christie did through his first five games 25.4 to 22.2.
“Defensively he was pretty steady,” Johnson said about Asuma. “He does not make many mistakes for a true freshman. His physicality and attention to detail on that side of the ball does allow you to ride with him.”
It’s a long season, but the Gophers appear to have found an important role for Asuma. Fellow freshman Grayson Grove from Alexandria is also physically ready, but he’ll redshirt this season.
Johnson’s 2024 high school recruiting class consisted of Asuma and Grove from Minnesota, but the Gophers went outside the state a year later to sign the 2025 class that ranks 26th by Rivals and 41st by 247Sports.
Shinholster, a 6-5 combo guard from Philadelphia, was the first member of the U’s 2025 class. His game resembles Christie’s as a ballhandler and shooter with size.
“Kai’s got an ability to play on the ball and off the ball,” Johnson said. “He can score it every single way. Great cutter. Great with his movement. Offensively, he really has got a burst. And he’s won.”
The 6-6 Ross from Virginia has the leaping ability and length with a 7-foot wingspan to be a force at the rim and defend every position on the floor. The Gophers brought up that Christie was motivated to surpass his brother who is also in the NBA. Ross’ older brother, Jayden, was also a high-ranked prep player.
“He’s got the pedigree with his brother at UConn,” Johnson said of Ross. “He’s just tough and nasty. He prides himself on the defensive side of the floor. He’s a true competitor who can get above the rim and be an explosive athlete.”
Underrated is a word Ross and Shinholster use to describe their recruiting status, but that wasn’t the case with Jefferson, a one-time No. 17 prospect overall in his class before an injury sidelined him during his sophomore year in high school.
The 6-10, 230-pound center from Texas might have the opportunity with the Gophers to show why he was once close to a five-star prospect. There aren’t many young big men with his footwork in the post and the ability to shoot, pass and drive from the perimeter.
“Parker has great hands, great feet and can do everything on the perimeter you would want a big to do,” Johnson said. “He can legit stretch it out to three-point, but he’s an unbelievable passer. He sees it and has a great feel for the game. He reminds me a lot of Drew Timme at Gonzaga. I’m just really excited what all of these guys bring to the table.”
