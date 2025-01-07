Gophers coach Ben Johnson faced the worst-case scenario with his team’s first Big Ten win this season on the line Monday night against Ohio State.
Gophers men’s basketball loses to Ohio State 89-88 in double overtime
The Gophers missed opportunities to end the game with their first conference win, leaving them still the only winless team in Big Ten play.
A two-point lead and leading scorer Dawson Garcia were gone in an instant after he fouled out with 5.4 seconds left in the second half.
Even with that dire situation, the Gophers had chances to pull out the victory, but missed free throws and poor late-game decisions led to a tough 89-88 double overtime loss against the Buckeyes at Williams Arena.
The Gophers (8-7, 0-4) saw Parker Fox and Isaac Asuma post career-highs in maroon-and-gold with 21 and 18 points, respectively. But they are still the only winless team left in conference play.
The Buckeyes (10-5, 2-2), who beat No. 4 Kentucky at Madison Square Garden on Dec. 21, avenged an 88-79 loss last year in Minneapolis after an 8-0 run to start the second overtime.
Garcia, who was held to five points in 29 minutes, cheered on his teammates from the sideline as they tried to finish without him.
After Ohio State’s Micah Parrish was called for a travel late in the first overtime, Asuma made the second of two free throws to extend it to a 73-70 advantage with 9.4 seconds left.
Mike Mitchell Jr., who had 18 points, missed two free throws with a chance to extend it to a four-point advantage with six seconds left for the Gophers, who went 12-for-27 at the foul line.
Johnson’s frustration grew when Kadyn Betts mistakenly fouled Ohio State’s John Mobley after the Buckeyes inbounded the ball, which led to the tying free throws that forced a second OT.
With their biggest offensive threat watching from the sideline, the Gophers also relied on big plays in the extra period from Fox and Lu’Cye Patterson, who had 20 points.
Fox’s baseline runner sent the crowd into an uproar to give the Gophers a 72-68 lead with under a minute left in the overtime.
That should’ve been enough of a cushion, but this was a game that included 24 lead changes.
With the score tied 62-62 in regulation, Garcia missed two free throws with less than two minutes to play, but his teammates seemingly bailed him out.
Fox’s steal on the ensuing possession led to an uncontested dunk for Garcia for a two-point lead.
That seemed to end it until a late turnover gave the Buckeyes the chance to steal the road victory.
Johnson was hoping to see the Gophers get what he called a “breakthrough win” soon to show they could be competitive in the Big Ten. They lost to Michigan State, Indiana and Purdue by an average of nearly 18 points per game to open the conference slate, but they never led at halftime in those games.
Fox scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half Monday, including a dunk to give the Gophers the 28-27 halftime lead.
In the second half, Garcia picked up his third foul immediately on a questionable call attempting to block Devin Royal, who finished with 19 points to lead Ohio State.
Johnson initially left his star big man in the game for a couple possessions, but he decided not to roll the dice too early in the half.
With Garcia sitting, the Gophers managed to stay afloat. A scary moment saw Femi Odukale banged up after falling awkwardly off the raised floor and behind the basket on a missed layup, so they would lose another starter.
But around the 14-minute mark, Garcia finally scored his first points of the game on a three-pointer. Asuma followed by draining another from beyond the arc to get his confidence going.
Asuma’s floater in the lane after Mike Mitchell’s three gave his team a 51-47 advantage with 9:31 to play in the second half.
A third three-pointer from Asuma gave the Gophers their largest lead at 59-52 with just under six minutes left, but Ohio State went on a 10-3 run to tie it at the end of regulation.
The Gophers missed opportunities to end the game with their first conference win, leaving them still the only winless team in Big Ten play.