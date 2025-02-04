The Republican Party of Minnesota ramped up the pressure on absent House Democrats on Tuesday, announcing it would file recall petitions against DFLers who’ve boycotted legislative proceedings for three weeks.
Minnesota GOP to file recall petitions against absent House Democrats
Republicans continued to pressure House Democrats to return to the State Capitol on Tuesday, as the DFL’s boycott headed into its fourth week.
State GOP leaders said they’ve started collecting signatures for recall petitions against the 66 Democrats in the Minnesota House and hope to submit the petitions to the Secretary of State’s Office by next week. The Secretary of State would then turn the petitions over to the Minnesota Supreme Court, which determines if the grounds for recall are valid.
“Minnesota Republicans are ready to lead and tackle the serious challenges facing our state, something Democrats have proven they are unwilling to do,” Minnesota GOP chair Alex Plechash said during a Tuesday news conference at the State Capitol.
The recall process is arduous.
If the Supreme Court allows the petitions to proceed, they’d be turned over to a special master for review of up to 50 days. After that, Republicans would have 90 days to collect additional signatures; petitioners must obtain the signatures of 25% of the voters in the most recent election.
That would amount to about 5,000-6,000 voters in each district, said Jennifer DeJournett, the state GOP’s executive director. The recall process could take 10 months from start to finish, she said.
No Minnesota legislator has ever been subject to a recall election, according to the Legislative Reference Library. The Minnesota Supreme Court has dismissed previous recall petitions.
Even so, DeJournett said she believes these GOP petitions will “meet that judicial standard.”
House Democrats haven’t shown up to the Capitol during this year’s legislative session, which began Jan. 14, to deprive Republicans of the quorum needed to conduct business. DFL lawmakers are holding out because they want Republicans, who have a 67-66 advantage, to agree to share power; an impending special election for a vacant Roseville-area seat will presumably return the House to an even split.
Republicans want to use their momentary advantage to elect a speaker and take control of House committees for the next two years.
Asked about the GOP’s recall effort Tuesday, DFL Gov. Tim Walz said Republicans “just want to have the talking point.”
“You’re not going to take power in a shorter-term window gap,” Walz said. “That’s not what the voters voted for.”
Republicans are attempting to recall House Democrats on the grounds of “nonfeasance,” which the state describes as “intentionally and repeatedly not performing required duties of the office.”
Democrats have said they’re still doing their jobs, meeting with constituents and drafting bills while away from the Capitol. Meanwhile, Republicans have been showing up to the Capitol but haven’t been able to convene the House without a quorum of 68 members.
Rep. Walter Hudson, R-Albertville, said Democrats put themselves in this position and are “refusing to face the political consequences.”
The House was set to be tied 67-67 until a judge ruled in December that Democrat Curtis Johnson didn’t live in the Roseville-area district he was elected to represent and was ineligible to take office.
“That lost them the tie. We are in the majority, they refuse to serve in the minority,” Hudson said. “... We have very little sympathy for the situation that the Democrats have manufactured for themselves.”
House DFL and GOP leaders continued to negotiate a possible deal that could get the chamber back to work on Monday. GOP Leader Lisa Demuth and DFL Leader Melissa Hortman invited some of their colleagues to join them in negotiations in hopes of a breakthrough.
“We’re hoping that this will result in some movement in the right direction. We’ve really done a disservice to the citizens of Minnesota by not convening the House and getting to work,” said Rep. Paul Torkelson, R-Hanska.
The two House caucuses still hadn’t reached a deal as of Tuesday afternoon.
Staff writer Briana Bierschbach contributed to this report.
Republicans play House. Democrats pick up their toys and go home. Welcome to the opposite of the Minnesota Miracle.