Can Minnesota help solve global food insecurity?

Every year, more food is grown around the world.
Yet, every year, billions of people go to sleep hungry.
This disconnect between production and consumption or “food insecurity” is one of the top humanitarian crises that devastates communities on a global scale, and Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, says Minnesota can play a leading role correcting it.
“Minnesota is a key place when it comes to addressing food security,” Thomas-Greenfield said in an interview. “It’s not just a global issue, it’s a local issue.”
Not that it will be easy to tackle, even with food giants like Cargill and General Mills pledging action.
About 900 million people faced food insecurity in 2022, according to the U.N., and 3.1 billion could not afford a healthy diet. Those figures remain well above pre-pandemic levels.