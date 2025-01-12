Minnesota Frost, watched by the biggest women’s pro hockey crowd in U.S. history, defeat Montreal 4-2

Little, besides that international border, separates Minnesota and Montreal in the PWHL. That was apparent again Sunday, when the Frost took a 4-2 victory over the Victoire in a game played far from home for both teams.
The top two teams in the Professional Women’s Hockey League, one from Canada, one from the United States, neither from Denver, played in Denver’s Ball Arena as a stop on the PWHL Takeover Tour. They drew a crowd of 14,018, the largest in U.S. history for a women’s pro hockey game. The Takeover Tour seemed to be serving its purpose when the crowd loudly chanted, “We want a team.”
The PWHL attendance record is 21,105, set in April at Montreal’s Bell Centre for a game against Toronto.
Minnesota got the game-winner in the third period when Maggie Flaherty snagged a turnover, turned and whipped a shot from the slot past Montreal’s Elaine Chuli before any of the Victoire could challenge her. Michela Cava made it 4-2 with 1:39 left.
The game pitted the top two teams in the PWHL standings, and the Frost took over the top spot, improving to 4-2-3-1 (19 points). Montreal fell to 4-2-2-1 (17).
Montreal played the third period without Laura Stacey, second on the team in goals with three; the team said she was injured. The Frost were remained without reigning PWHL Rookie of the Year Grace Zumwinkle and Dominque Petrie; goaltender Nicole Hensley was available on the bench but did not play.
The first two periods were played nearly as evenly as possible. Each team scored in each period, shots were 19-19 after each team took nine in the first period and 10 in the second. Each team scored once on the power play.
The Victoire’s Catherine Dubois opened the scoring just 2 minutes, 33 seconds into the game. Nearly eight minutes later, Britta Curl-Salemme answered for the Frost.
Sophie Jaques gave the Frost a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal 9½ minutes into the second period, after Mikyla Grant-Mentis was sent off for tripping.
Montreal’s Jennifer Gardiner evened it with a power-play goal 14:37 into the period with Claire Butorac off for slashing.
Maddie Rooney turned back 21 shots for the Frost, and Chuli made 25 saves for Montreal.
