With the Minnesota Frost and Boston Fleet deadlocked 1-1 through the entire second period, a video flashed up on the Xcel Energy Jumbotron, asking Frost players their favorite hockey slang.
Taylor Heise scores game-winning goal for Frost to defeat Boston 2-1 in overtime
Minnesota’s win will vault the Frost three points clear of Montreal for first in the PWHL.
“It’s all dumb,” said goalie Maddie Rooney. “Top cheddar. Who even says that?”
Pucks rarely get past Rooney “top cheddar.” The Minnesota goalie had 26 saves — her highest total of the season — to help the Frost beat Boston 2-1 in overtime on Thursday.
Taylor Heise netted the game-winner just over three minutes into OT to vault the Frost three points clear of Montreal for first in the PWHL, though the Victoire have a game in hand.
Rooney returned to the ice after missing Minnesota’s 5-0 loss to New York with an illness that made its way through the Frost locker room after Christmas. Still, sick, she backed up goalie Lucy Morgan on the bench, summoned from her nearby home ten minutes before puck drop after Nicole Hensley picked up a groin injury in warmups.
Boston scored less than four minutes in, with rookie Hannah Bilka netting her third goal of the season as she and Hilary Knight scrambled for the rebound off Daniela Pejsova’s long-range chance.
The Fleet nearly went up 2-0 in the next minute, burying Minnesota in an early hole like in Saturday’s shutout. But Shay Maloney’s goal was overturned for goaltender interference on Rooney, who was pinned against her goalpost.
Instead, Minnesota would find an equalizer with 8:20 left in the first period. Kelly Pannek took space up the left side of the ice, but Boston goalie Emma Söderberg swatted her shot down. The puck hadn’t even touched the ice before Denisa Křížová tidied up the rebound for the Czech vet’s first goal of the season.
After scoreless second and third periods, Rooney made a key overtime save and kept the ice clean for Heise to drive into the offensive zone and sling a shot crossbody past Söderberg.
This season, Minnesota is now 3-0 against last year’s Walter Cup foe, having beat the Fleet in overtime, 4-3, at Xcel just last week.
The Frost still missed reigning Rookie of the Year Grace Zumwinkle, out “one to three weeks” with an upper-body injury picked up against New York, per head coach Ken Klee, and defender Sophie Jaques.
After averaging 3.71 goals per game through their first seven games, Minnesota followed up its shutout with another quieter night offensively, with trouble keeping the puck in its offensive zone. The Frost finished 0-for-3 on power plays, including two with no shots recorded.
Frost forward Britta Curl-Salemme returned from a one-game suspension for high-sticking.
Jaques will be eligible to play after Thursday, the final day of her required 21-day stint on long-term injury reserve. Klee said he is hopeful Jaques will feature for the Frost on their road trip.
After a four-game homestand, Minnesota will travel to Denver to face Montreal as a part of the PWHL’s Takeover Tour, one of the league’s nine neutral-site games this season.
