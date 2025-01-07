PWHL

Shorthanded Minnesota Frost hoping for bounce-back win vs. Boston

The Frost remain without Grace Zumwinkle, the reigning PWHL rookie of the year.

By Alyce Brown

For the Minnesota Star Tribune
January 7, 2025 at 10:36PM
Minnesota Frost defender Mellissa Channell-Watkins (23) attempts a shot against Boston goalie Aerin Frankel when the teams last met on Jan. 2 at Xcel Energy Center. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota Frost vs. Boston Fleet

6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Xcel Energy Center

TV, streaming: FDSN, YouTube’s PWHL Channel

Frost update: Minnesota (5-2-1) is hungry for a redeeming win. In its last game, a squad dilapidated by injury and illness was shut out by the New York Sirens, 5-0. High-scoring forward Grace Zumwinkle and goaltender Nicole Hensley, both idle against New York with injuries, will remain out Wednesday. Coach Ken Klee said Zumwinkle will likely not return to action for about one to three more weeks. … After starting the season 4-1, the Frost have lost two of three.

Boston update: The Fleet (3-4-1) were on a three-match losing streak until a 3-2 shootout victory over league-leading Montreal on Sunday. The Fleet have struggled historically playing away from Boston, with Sunday’s win at Montreal marking their first on the road this season. But they have a slew of talent, including all three of the latest PWHL Stars of the Week: forward Susanna Tapani, Megan Keller and Hilary Knight.

Alyce Brown

Intern

Alyce Brown is an intern for the Minnesota Star Tribune sports department.

