Shorthanded Minnesota Frost hoping for bounce-back win vs. Boston
The Frost remain without Grace Zumwinkle, the reigning PWHL rookie of the year.
6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Xcel Energy Center
TV, streaming: FDSN, YouTube’s PWHL Channel
Frost update: Minnesota (5-2-1) is hungry for a redeeming win. In its last game, a squad dilapidated by injury and illness was shut out by the New York Sirens, 5-0. High-scoring forward Grace Zumwinkle and goaltender Nicole Hensley, both idle against New York with injuries, will remain out Wednesday. Coach Ken Klee said Zumwinkle will likely not return to action for about one to three more weeks. … After starting the season 4-1, the Frost have lost two of three.
Boston update: The Fleet (3-4-1) were on a three-match losing streak until a 3-2 shootout victory over league-leading Montreal on Sunday. The Fleet have struggled historically playing away from Boston, with Sunday’s win at Montreal marking their first on the road this season. But they have a slew of talent, including all three of the latest PWHL Stars of the Week: forward Susanna Tapani, Megan Keller and Hilary Knight.
The Frost remain without the reigning PWHL rookie of the year, Grace Zumwinkle.