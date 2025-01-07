Frost update: Minnesota (5-2-1) is hungry for a redeeming win. In its last game, a squad dilapidated by injury and illness was shut out by the New York Sirens, 5-0. High-scoring forward Grace Zumwinkle and goaltender Nicole Hensley, both idle against New York with injuries, will remain out Wednesday. Coach Ken Klee said Zumwinkle will likely not return to action for about one to three more weeks. … After starting the season 4-1, the Frost have lost two of three.