Injuries, illness and suspension plague Frost in shutout loss to Sirens

Whether ill, injured or suspended, the shorthanded Frost played on without five regulars, all the way through Saturday’s uncharacteristic 5-0 shutout loss to opportunistic New York.
Missing key players, Frost shut out 5-0 at home by New York Sirens
The Frost fell behind early Saturday afternoon and could not recover against New York.
Frost star Taylor Heise returned to the lineup after a game away sick and rookie goaltender Lucy Morgan was called upon on a 10-day contract signed Thursday to make her first PWHL start. She did so Saturday afternoon before 6,414 spectators at Xcel Energy Center after starting goalie Nicole Hensley was injured in pregame warmups.
The Frost also went without injured Grace Zumwinkle and ill goaltender Maddie Rooney, who is one of several Frost players hit by a viral bug that has run through the team since the Christmas break.
Rookie Britta Curl-Salemme was unavailable as well, suspended for Saturday’s game after the league reviewed a penalty of hers Thursday against Boston and deemed she “recklessly and dangerously” make contact with a Boston player’s neck and was worthy of suspension. That came after she scored the game-winner with 13 seconds left in overtime for a 4-3 victory.
In the second period, Boston’s Kelly Babstock received a minor penalty for cross-checking Curl-Salemme in the head and neck. After review by the same five-member PHWL player safety committee that ruled on Curl-Salemme’s penalty, Babstock was suspended for a game as well.
Zumwinkle hurt her shoulder in Thursday’s first period and didn’t return to action. She could be headed to the 21-day injured list.
Until Saturday, the first-place Frost hadn’t trailed by as many as three goals in its first seven games. It never had scored fewer than two goals in a game this season.
Rooney was summoned to the arena when Hensley went down in warmups, to back up Morgan just in case.
A Gophers goalie last season who still wore her college mask on Saturday, Morgan signed a 10-day contract on Thursday after Rooney came down ill. Morgan backed up Hensley in Thursday’s 4-3 overtime victory over Boston and was called abruptly to start Saturday.
Rooney arrived from her home and took her place on the bench during the first TV break in the first period. By then, the Sirens already led 1-0 on the way to their five-goal rout.
The middle two goals were on the power play early and late on the second period. New York added a fourth goal two minutes into the third period.
It took just 70 seconds for New York to beat Morgan and take a one-goal lead. The Sirens’ Jessie Eldridge swept a pass in front of the net and it deflected off Frost defender Natalie Buchbinder’s skate and eluded Morgan.
That’s all New York got, though, until early in the second period, after Morgan stopped Sirens star Alex Carpenter from short range and quenched a first-period power play as well.
The Sirens’ Sarah Fillier made it 2-0 with 6:44 gone in the second, on a sharp-angled shot from low in the right circle, on the power play. They made it 3-0 with 40 seconds left in the period and then added two more goals early and late in the third period.
