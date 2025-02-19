The Frost had to wonder about that two-goal lead they took Tuesday.
Minnesota Frost pick up a memento on their travels: A victory over Montreal
The Frost had lost the first three games on their four-game road trip but knocked off the first-place Victoire.
The last time they led by two goals they gave up the next four and added another loss to a road trip gone bad.
Tuesday’s two goals held up better, leading to a 4-0 victory over the Montreal Victoire at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec.
That left the Frost with one victory to show for the four-game road trip they completed Tuesday. It goes with the 4-2 loss Sunday to Boston after the Frost scored the first two goals, the record-setting 8-3 loss Thursday at Ottawa and the 3-2 loss Feb. 11 at Toronto.
The Frost will play their first home game since Jan. 28 — their only home game of February — Sunday against Toronto.
The Frost ended Montreal’s six-game winning streak, the longest run in the PWHL this season.
“It was a matter of putting 60 minutes together,” Frost coach Ken Klee said. “On this trip we’ve been finding ways to not finish and not get the result we were looking for. We didn’t play poorly; it’s not like we were really bad. But we were finding ways to not do things well. Tonight it was details for 60 minutes, which was huge.”
On Tuesday, Liz Schepers scored 18 minutes, 43 seconds into the first period, and Kendall Coyne Schofield made it a two-goal lead 10:43 into the second period. Denisa Krizova scored 5:33 into the third period, on a centering pass by Dominique Petrie, and Krizova scored again into an empty net in the final seconds.
Coyne Schofield accumulated her 18th point, tying Toronto’s Hannah Miller for the league lead.
Frost goaltender Maddie Rooney made 21 saves; it was her first shutout of the season and the first time first-place Montreal has been shut out.
Elaine Chuli stopped 24 shots for the Victoire.
The victory moved the Frost (6-4-3-6) into second place alone in the six-team PWHL with 29 points; they began the day in a three-way tie with Boston and Toronto. Montreal (9-3-1-3) stayed at 34 points.
