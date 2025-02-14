PWHL

Minnesota Frost fall 8-3 to Ottawa Charge, the PWHL’s last-place team

Each of the Frost goalies gave up four goals, bringing about the end of Minnesota’s point-scoring streak.

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 14, 2025 at 2:36AM
Ottawa's Gabbie Hughes scores against Frost goaltender Nicole Hensley during first period Thursday. (Chris Tanouye/The Associated Press)

The Minnesota Frost had been snagging points in their games lately, win or lose.

They’ll get no points for Thursday’s result, an 8-3 loss to the Ottawa Charge in Ottawa.

That’s the last-place Ottawa Charge (5-8-0-2). The Frost (5-5-4-3) is second in the six-team league.

The Frost had added standings points in each of the past three games, even in a 3-2 overtime loss in Toronto on Tuesday.

Ottawa’s Tereza Vanisova put together a hat trick Thursday. The Frost’s two goals came from Britta Curl-Salemme and Michela Cava.

Each of the Frost’s goaltenders gave up four goals. Nicole Hensley started, and Maddie Rooney replaced her. Each faced 13 shots.

Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 26 shots for Ottawa.

The Charge is 2-1 against the Frost this season, having split two games in St. Paul.

about the writer

about the writer

Star Tribune staff

See More

More from PWHL

See More

PWHL

The PWHL’s last-place team pins an 8-3 loss on the Frost

card image

Ottawa scored four goals against each goalie it faced, bringing about the end of Minnesota’s point-scoring streak.

PWHL

Frost fall to Sceptres 3-2 in OT as Toronto celebrates Natalie Spooner’s return

card image

PWHL

Ready for a repeat? Frost look poised to challenge for another PWHL title

card image