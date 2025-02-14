The Minnesota Frost had been snagging points in their games lately, win or lose.
Minnesota Frost fall 8-3 to Ottawa Charge, the PWHL’s last-place team
Each of the Frost goalies gave up four goals, bringing about the end of Minnesota’s point-scoring streak.
They’ll get no points for Thursday’s result, an 8-3 loss to the Ottawa Charge in Ottawa.
That’s the last-place Ottawa Charge (5-8-0-2). The Frost (5-5-4-3) is second in the six-team league.
The Frost had added standings points in each of the past three games, even in a 3-2 overtime loss in Toronto on Tuesday.
Ottawa’s Tereza Vanisova put together a hat trick Thursday. The Frost’s two goals came from Britta Curl-Salemme and Michela Cava.
Each of the Frost’s goaltenders gave up four goals. Nicole Hensley started, and Maddie Rooney replaced her. Each faced 13 shots.
Emerance Maschmeyer stopped 26 shots for Ottawa.
The Charge is 2-1 against the Frost this season, having split two games in St. Paul.
