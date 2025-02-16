Peslarova backstops Boston comeback in PWHL debut as Fleet rally to top Frost 4-2

Saulnier, who did not have a point through 17 games, scored at 11:09 of the second period, then tied the score at 2-2 by stealing the puck with a clean back-check in her own zone, wheeling and finding Susanna Tapani in front of the Frost net, where Tapani fired a clean backhand shot off the post and past Maddie Rooney less than two minutes into the third period.