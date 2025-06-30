Minnesota financial technology surges as more customers buy now, pay later

Years ago, splitting big purchases like riding lawnmowers and exercise bicycles into palatable, interest-free payments gave rise to the buy-now-pay-later loan.
These days, the industry is seeing customers put grocery orders and even takeout food on reverse layaway plans, as federal regulations on the industry loosen under the Trump administration.
Financial technology companies — or fintechs — that primarily offer the popular short-term loan service blossomed during COVID-19, when shopping moved online. The easy-to-qualify-for loans are becoming a mainstay, especially for younger consumers, as large firms have expanded to allow digital transactions at the cash register.
“It’s definitely a new payment method that’s here to stay,” said Charlie Youakim, CEO of Minneapolis-based Sezzle, which has widened its buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) options like its competitors such as Klarna, Affirm and Afterpay.
Some observers believe the industry has become too wide open and may face a new wave of state regulations.
BNPL loans function somewhat like a traditional credit account, offering a plastic or digital card that can be used at a point of sale with a consumer’s promise to repay the lender. While BNPL loans have no fees or interest if the user pays on time, they do have a specific date on which the debt must be repaid.
Failure to repay on time triggers steep fees and means further loans will not be allowed. BNPL lenders have traditionally done less reporting to credit agencies, but that is changing.
Business is booming. In May, Sezzle raised its year-end net income guidance to $120 million, a nearly 50% increase, as the company expects heightened growth. The company’s first-quarter results showed a 64% boost in the total dollar value of goods financed through the loans, driven by higher uptake in subscriber and on-demand services.