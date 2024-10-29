News & Politics

Minnesota Democratic lawmaker with ties to Puerto Rico slams Trump rally comedian’s remarks

The state’s only representative of Puerto Rican descent said the comments should serve as “a wake-up call” for Puerto Ricans, Latinos and all marginalized communities.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 29, 2024 at 12:02AM
María Isa Pérez-Vega, DFL, 65B, St. Paul spoke in support of the Health and Human Services finance bill on the floor of the house Monday evening. The Minnesota Legislature scrambled to complete their work before their midnight deadline for adjourning Monday, May 22, 2023 at the State Capitol in St. Paul.
María Isa Pérez-Vega, DFL, spoke in support of a bill at the Minnesota Legislature on Monday, May 22, 2023, at the State Capitol in St. Paul. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minnesota’s only lawmaker of Puerto Rican descent slammed former President Trump’s campaign over racist remarks made at a Madison Square Garden rally Sunday night.

Comedian Tony Hinchcliffe referred to Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory, as a “floating island of garbage,” during his set at the campaign event in New York.

State DFL Rep. María Isa Pérez-Vega said in an interview Monday the comedian’s comments weren’t shocking but should serve as “a wake-up call” for Puerto Ricans, Latinos and every other marginalized group to recognize the messaging of Trump’s campaign.

“Whether it’s Minnesota, whether it’s Pennsylvania, whether it’s Ohio, this is the reality of how Project 2025 is moving. The only way to stop it is by getting out to vote and voting against the maltreatment of Puerto Ricans, of humanity, of everyone,” Pérez-Vega said.

A senior Trump campaign advisor told the Washington Post that Hinchcliffe’s “joke does not reflect the views of President Trump or the campaign.”

Pérez-Vega, whose family includes multiple Puerto Rican veterans who fought in Normandy during World War II and the Vietnam War, doesn’t buy it.

“The response from their campaign is that that wasn’t directly from Trump or JD Vance. Those things are monitored and scripted and approved. They use words instead of paper towels now,” she said, referencing a 2017 incident when then president Trump tossed rolls of paper towels into a crowd of survivors shortly after Puerto Rico was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is Puerto Rican, discussed Hinchcliffe’s comments as they played Madden during a Twitch livestream Sunday.

“Who is that jackwad?” Walz said.

Both Walz and Ocasio-Cortez said they hope every Puerto Rican in battleground states like Pennsylvania gets a chance to see the clip.

“Know that that’s what they think about you,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

The disparaging comments also serve as an energizer to get out and mobilize people in the coming days, Pérez-Vega said.

“It’s been a crazy almost 24 hours,” she said. “I’m grateful for folks who have been speaking up that are Puerto Rican or not Puerto Rican. It’s very helpful to process, to say that we’re in solidarity, to make change happen and not go back.”

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See More

More from News & Politics

See More
News & Politics

Minnesota Democratic lawmaker with ties to Puerto Rico slams Trump rally comedian’s remarks

María Isa Pérez-Vega, DFL, 65B, St. Paul spoke in support of the Health and Human Services finance bill on the floor of the house Monday evening. The Minnesota Legislature scrambled to complete their work before their midnight deadline for adjourning Monday, May 22, 2023 at the State Capitol in St. Paul.

The state’s only representative of Puerto Rican descent said the comments should serve as “a wake-up call” for Puerto Ricans, Latinos and all marginalized communities.

Business

Mayor Frey’s latest plan has ‘action steps’ to revitalize downtown Minneapolis

card image
News & Politics

Two more victims from encampment shootings identified as Mayor Frey says, ‘This is about fentanyl.’

card image