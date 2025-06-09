Shops selling cats or dogs are banned in some Minnesota cities — but not where the last pet stores are

A couple of times a month, a group gathers outside Blaine’s Northtown Mall to protest one of the last stores in Minnesota that still sells dogs from commercial breeders.
Activists have kept up the demonstrations for more than six years, but they still haven’t persuaded the store to change its business model or the city to ban it.
Struggling to gain traction, they’re instead turning to neighboring suburbs, where more and more cities now ban pet shops from selling cats or dogs.
That number has doubled over the past year to 12, as officials cite concerns about animal welfare at large-scale breeding operations.
The cities include St. Paul, Minneapolis, Roseville, Columbia Heights, Maple Grove, Coon Rapids and Edina.
Oak Grove and Osseo recently passed pet store ordinances, and Robbinsdale is considering one. The three cities don’t have pet stores that sell animals from commercial breeders, but activists hope as more suburbs join in, they can increase pressure on the remaining shops and persuade legislators to pass a statewide ban.
“A lot of these cities have taken action because they want to prevent bad actors from coming in,” said Aaron Zellhoefer, Minnesota director of the Humane World for Animals. “Dogs are being sold from puppy mills in pet stores here in Minnesota, and a lot of them don’t want to be transparent.”
Zellhoefer said just three businesses in the state still sell dogs or cats. Most have closed as online sales rise and other shops, including national chains, have shifted to offering animal adoptions from rescues and shelters.