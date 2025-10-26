Minnesota businesses get a boost as Halloween spending slowly ramps up

Retail pros predict Halloween sales will hit record levels this year — again — despite the specter tariffs and inflation are putting on the season.
Up until last week, Tom Fallenstein, CEO of the Mankato-based behemoth HalloweenCostumes.com, was worried.
The company normally imports and sells 2 million costumes a year to consumers around the country — but not this year. Business was down 15% to 20% in September and early October.
Last week, the online retailer finally started getting 85,000 to 100,000 orders a day for costumes that average $65 a pop.
“That’s much later than usual,” Fallenstein said.
HalloweenCostumes.com gets most of its inventory from China, which has catapulted costs $12 million because of Trump administration tariffs, he said.
“I can’t eat that. I don’t make that much money,” Fallenstein said. “I’m anxious.”
Fallenstein is hoping this last-minute rush of orders continues through this entire week. If it does, he may be able to ring up close to last year’s sales.