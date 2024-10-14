Prost! 2 Minnesota breweries win Great American Beer Fest gold medals with German flavors

Arbeiter won in GABF’s German-Style Pilsener category for one of its flagship beers, Haha Pils — named after Minnehaha Avenue, where the brewery’s taproom opened in the former Harriet Brewing space coming out of COVID restrictions in 2021. The beer had been well-scored in prior contests, but this was its first GABF medal. Arbeiter head brewer Aaron Herman credited the win to “ever-so-slightly tweaking the recipe over time.”