Class 4A quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY
At Target Center
Tap on the game for a postgame summary or live scoring if the game is in progress
[1] Wayzata (27-1) vs. Rogers (21-8), 10 a.m.
[5] Cretin-Derham Hall (24-4) vs. [4] Farmington (23-6), noon
Eagan (17-12) vs. [2] Park Center (25-3), 2 p.m.
[3] Minnetonka (22-6) vs. Coon Rapids (16-13), 4 p.m.
Class 3A quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY
At Williams Arena
Stewartville (26-3) vs. [1] Totino-Grace (24-5), 10 a.m.
[5] DeLaSalle (20-9) vs. [4] Orono (19-10), noon
Chisago Lakes (22-7) vs. [2] Mankato East (26-2), 2 p.m.
Minneapolis South (21-5) vs. [3] Alexandria (24-5), 4 p.m.
Class 2A quarterfinals
WEDNESDAY
At Williams Arena
Waseca (20-10) vs. [1] Breck (28-1), 6 p.m.
[5] Minnehaha Academy (14-14) vs. [4] Pequot Lakes (26-4), 8 p.m.
At Target Center
Jackson County Central (21-7) vs. [2] Albany (28-2), 6 p.m.
[3] Lake City (24-5) vs. Pelican Rapids (24-5), 8 p.m.
Class 1A quarterfinals
THURSDAY
At Target Center
Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7) vs. [1] Cherry (28-2), 11 a.m.
[5] Nevis (23-7) vs. [4] Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey (27-3), 1 p.m.
Heritage Christian (21-7) vs. [2] West Central Area (27-3), 3 p.m.
Goodhue (18-13) vs. [3] Fertile-Beltrami (25-6), 5 p.m.
. . .
TV and tickets
Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday. Quarterfinal and consolation round games are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.
. . .
Semifinals
THURSDAY
At Williams Arena
FRIDAY
At Williams Arena
Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.
Championship games
SATURDAY
At Williams Arena
Class 1A: 11 a.m.
Class 3A: 1 p.m.
Class 2A: 5 p.m.
Class 4A: 8 p.m.
. . .
Tournament brackets
Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A
. . .
Star Tribune coverage
The Star Tribune will be publishing stories and other content related to these state championship games and more this week. Keep up by checking startribune.com/preps each day. Thank you for reading and subscribing.
. . .
Tournament information
* Download and print the tournament program