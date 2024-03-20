Class 4A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

At Target Center

[1] Wayzata (27-1) vs. Rogers (21-8), 10 a.m.

[5] Cretin-Derham Hall (24-4) vs. [4] Farmington (23-6), noon

Eagan (17-12) vs. [2] Park Center (25-3), 2 p.m.

[3] Minnetonka (22-6) vs. Coon Rapids (16-13), 4 p.m.

Class 3A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

At Williams Arena

Stewartville (26-3) vs. [1] Totino-Grace (24-5), 10 a.m.

[5] DeLaSalle (20-9) vs. [4] Orono (19-10), noon

Chisago Lakes (22-7) vs. [2] Mankato East (26-2), 2 p.m.

Minneapolis South (21-5) vs. [3] Alexandria (24-5), 4 p.m.

Class 2A quarterfinals

WEDNESDAY

At Williams Arena

Waseca (20-10) vs. [1] Breck (28-1), 6 p.m.

[5] Minnehaha Academy (14-14) vs. [4] Pequot Lakes (26-4), 8 p.m.

At Target Center

Jackson County Central (21-7) vs. [2] Albany (28-2), 6 p.m.

[3] Lake City (24-5) vs. Pelican Rapids (24-5), 8 p.m.

Class 1A quarterfinals

THURSDAY

At Target Center

Russell-Tyler-Ruthton (23-7) vs. [1] Cherry (28-2), 11 a.m.

[5] Nevis (23-7) vs. [4] Mountain Lake Area-Comfrey (27-3), 1 p.m.

Heritage Christian (21-7) vs. [2] West Central Area (27-3), 3 p.m.

Goodhue (18-13) vs. [3] Fertile-Beltrami (25-6), 5 p.m.

. . .

TV and tickets

Ch. 45 will televise the semifinals and championship games starting Thursday. Quarterfinal and consolation round games are available for a fee on NSPN. Tickets to the event range from $11 to $22 and are available at mshsl.org/tickets.

. . .

Semifinals

THURSDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 4A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Class 3A: Noon and 2 p.m.

FRIDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 2A: 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Class 1A: Noon and 2 p.m.

Championship games

SATURDAY

At Williams Arena

Class 1A: 11 a.m.

Class 3A: 1 p.m.

Class 2A: 5 p.m.

Class 4A: 8 p.m.

. . .

Tournament brackets

Class 4A | Class 3A | Class 2A | Class 1A

. . .

