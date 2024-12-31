Greater Minnesota

Minneapolis woman, Wisconsin man killed in head-on crash north of Twin Cities

The collision occurred south of Taylors Falls, the State Patrol said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 31, 2024 at 7:32PM

A head-on crash north of the Twin Cities killed a woman from Minneapolis in one vehicle and the driver in the other vehicle, officials said.

The collision occurred about 12:40 p.m. Monday south of Taylors Falls on Hwy. 8 near Milltown Road in Shafer Township, the State Patrol said.

The patrol said a car was heading east on Hwy. 8, crossed the center line and struck a westbound SUV.

Killed were a passenger in the SUV, 61-year-old Kimberly Kay Brown of Minneapolis, and the car’s driver, 59-year-old Thomas Paul Collins of Amery, Wis., according to the patrol.

The SUV’s driver, 55-year-old Kim McCoy of Minneapolis, was taken by emergency medical responders to Regions Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.

