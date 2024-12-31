A head-on crash north of the Twin Cities killed a woman from Minneapolis in one vehicle and the driver in the other vehicle, officials said.
Minneapolis woman, Wisconsin man killed in head-on crash north of Twin Cities
The collision occurred south of Taylors Falls, the State Patrol said.
The collision occurred about 12:40 p.m. Monday south of Taylors Falls on Hwy. 8 near Milltown Road in Shafer Township, the State Patrol said.
The patrol said a car was heading east on Hwy. 8, crossed the center line and struck a westbound SUV.
Killed were a passenger in the SUV, 61-year-old Kimberly Kay Brown of Minneapolis, and the car’s driver, 59-year-old Thomas Paul Collins of Amery, Wis., according to the patrol.
The SUV’s driver, 55-year-old Kim McCoy of Minneapolis, was taken by emergency medical responders to Regions Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
Rachel Marshall Schoenfelder admitted to shoplifting at a local Target store — telling investigators she knew it was wrong but did it “because things were becoming more expensive.”