The Minneapolis boys' hockey team will head to the state tournament even if the school district's teachers are on strike.

Minneapolis Public Schools said high school varsity athletics will continue in the event of a teacher walkout, which could begin on March 8 if the teachers union and district don't reach an agreement.

Junior varsity and B-squad teams can practice on a case-by-case basis if there is adequate adult supervision available during the strike.

The boys hockey team secured a spot in the state tournament with a 3-1 win against Delano on Wednesday night. This year marks the first time since 1994 that a Minneapolis public school has qualified for the state tournament.

St. Paul school officials, also facing a possible teachers strike, have also said varsity sports would continue on a case-by-case basis in that district if teachers walkout.