Minneapolis

Minneapolis teachers ratify contract deal with district

The two-year deal was reached last weekend amid the threat of a strike.

By Kristoffer Tigue

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 16, 2025 at 2:40AM
Hundreds of people march with signs chanting during a Minneapolis Federation of Educators rally after a vote to authorize a strike at Minneapolis Public School headquarters in Minneapolis on Oct. 28. A deal with the school district averted the strike and was ratified by the union Saturday. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis teachers approved a contract deal with the public school district Saturday, ending months of tense negotiations that culminated with a threat to strike.

“We are [pleased] to announce that our members have voted to ratify our tentative agreements!” the Minneapolis Federation of Educators union wrote in an online post.

The two-year agreement, which covers three separate union contracts, follows seven months of talks and averts what could have been the district’s second strike since 2022. That year, Minneapolis teachers picketed for nearly three weeks.

The deal now goes to the school board for final approval.

The new agreement will shrink class sizes, create manageable special education caseloads and raise pay, including a 2% increase for teachers this school year. It is expected to cost the school district roughly $35 million through 2027, falling within the budget parameters set by the school board.

Minneapolis Public Schools faced a $75 million budget shortfall this school year and expects a deficit of at least $20.5 million next school year.

The deal affects more than 4,300 employees covered under three contracts. Negotiations for those contracts began in April and made slow progress until teachers voted last month to authorize a strike.

Teachers had planned to begin the strike on Tuesday but called it off last weekend after the union and school district reached tentative terms for the deal.

Highlights of the agreement include:

  • Pay raises: Teachers will receive a 2% pay raise this year, followed by a 2% raise in the 2026-27 school year. Education support professionals will receive a lump sum of $750 to $1,750 based on their years of experience as well as a 3% raise in the next school year and receive 14 days of full pay for days when school isn’t in session during school-year breaks. Adult education teachers will receive the same salary as teachers, giving some a pay raise of more than 30%.
    • Smaller class sizes, with lower caps at schools with 70% or more students qualifying for food assistance. No middle or high schools will have more than 38 students in a classroom.
      • Smaller special education caseloads to give students more staffing.

        Anthony Lonetree of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

        Kristoffer Tigue

        Reporter

        Kristoffer Tigue is a reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

