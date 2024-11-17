Three people were shot and injured in a “violent, chaotic scene” at Tantrum Nightclub in downtown Minneapolis early Sunday.
Three injured at Minneapolis nightclub shooting, the second at a downtown club this month
Police said three people went to the hospital with apparent gunshot wounds.
At about 1:47 a.m., police responded to reports of a person with a gun in the 100 block of 4th Street North, according to a release from Minneapolis Police. Responding officers heard gunfire coming from Tantrum Nightclub, where they located one man who had been shot. The man was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers heard additional gunfire coming from the parking lot next to the club, where police said they found a person driving recklessly. Officers stopped the vehicle, and then arrested one man and recovered a firearm. Police said the man had fired shots, but it was not immediately clear how he was involved in the broader incident.
Officers heard more shots as they were taking the man into custody, the release said.
An initial investigation indicated there had been a physical altercation inside Tantrum when the initial shots were fired. As patrons fled the nightclub, additional shots were fired in the parking lot.
Police were notified that a vehicle arrived at the hospital and dropped off a man with what appeared to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. A juvenile male also arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound that was not deemed life-threatening.
It was the second shooting at a downtown nightclub in the last three weeks. In early November, one man was seriously injured after a shooting at Vanquish nightclub.
“Responding urgently to chaotic incidents like [the] latest shooting inside Tantrum nightclub and the shooting at Vanquish nightclub two weeks ago requires a large and immediate police response,” Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said in the release. “This shows why we need sufficient numbers of officers available at bar close in Downtown, Dinkytown, and Uptown — without depleting the cops patrolling our neighborhoods.”
Last month, O’Hara told City Council members the department was suffering from “critically low staffing” with more than 200 vacancies. The department has been forced to use “overtime every day to do the most basic functions of a police department,” he said at the time.
On Sunday, O’Hara said “a bad situation was interrupted before it got even worse.”
Officers continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-222-8477 or submit tips online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.
