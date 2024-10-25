Minneapolis police overtime expected to hit $26 million this year

Most of that goes to personnel, which comprises 77% of the budget, according to MPD Finance Director Vicki Troswick. The mayor proposes 966 full-time total MPD employees next year, compared with 935 this year. Of those, 731 sworn officers are budgeted for 2025. The city charter requires the city to employ 1.7 officers per 1,000 residents, or 731 officers, although the city has struggled to reach that number amid a nationwide law enforcement staffing shortage.