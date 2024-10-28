Minneapolis tailor MacGyvers Minnesotans’ winterwear

But his specialty is fine-tuning winter-weight clothing that Minnesotans rely on. That includes things you might expect, such as patching a ripped puffer. And things you might not have imagined, such as removing the puffer’s hood and creating a new collar. Or shortening a pair of snowpants. Or widening the hips on a coat. He even helps endurance racers keep wind off their faces as they run or bike through blizzards by adding fur ruffs to their shell jackets.