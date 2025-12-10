Minneapolis softball fields were neglected for years. Now there’s a plan.

Minneapolis Public Schools and the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board are taking steps to respond to a Title IX investigation nearly two years ago that found neglect of high school girls’ sports, particularly fastpitch softball.
The proposed solution, to start building new fields next spring, comes after years of advocacy by softball parents.
When Annique London’s daughter played softball for Minneapolis Southwest High School, the neck-and-neck final game of the citywide conference came to an undignified end, when an adult recreational league kicked the girls off the field before they could finish. The public schools rely on Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board facilities, and park programs take precedence in a city where community groups compete for limited space.
That moment outraged softball parents, who had long resented how their daughters had to use unkempt fields without baselines, dugouts and regulation fencing. Their complaints led to a federal Title IX, or sex-discrimination, investigation into Minneapolis Public Schools and a Park Board promise to build better softball fields equaling those available to boys’ baseball.
Five years after that game, London now has another daughter starting high school. This fall she found herself looking out across Pershing Park, the home field of Southwest High, and thinking about how bedraggled it still looked.
“We’ve literally not moved the needle at all,” she said. “When do we get to see girls cared-about in high school?”
Behind the scenes, the school district and Park Board have come up with an answer.
Tuesday night, the Minneapolis Board of Education approved an agreement to spend $2.5 million building three first-class softball fields at the neighborhood parks of Jackson Square, Creekview and Todd. The fields would have batting cages, spectator seating, lights, scoreboards and fenced dugouts with roofs: amenities identified in a facility study as some that would bring them up to par with the city’s best diamonds.