Man admits using repugnant language in threats to kill Ilhan Omar, her children

A Florida man has admitted to making deadly threats online to kill Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and her children.
Myles McQuade, 30, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court last week to transmitting an interstate threat to injure in connection with the postings he made on X while in Orlando on Sept. 12 that targeted the Minneapolis Democrat and her family.
McQuade, of Tampa, is due in court on Dec. 22. The Minnesota Star Tribune has reached out to McQuade and his attorney for comment about the allegations.
Omar, the first Somali American and among the first Muslim women to serve in Congress, has received scores of threats since taking office in 2019. Among those wishing to harm Omar was Patrick W. Carlineo Jr. of Addison, N.Y., who was sentenced in March 2020 to 366 days in prison for saying he wanted to kill her.
While court filings do not spell out a motive for the postings McQuade made, they did come shortly after Omar said she was grappling with the Sept. 10 assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
A video clip of Omar from an interview after Kirk’s assassination was widely shared and swiftly rebuked by the political right, which accused her of celebrating Kirk’s death. In the clip, she discussed Kirk’s position on guns and criticized him for downplaying the murder of George Floyd, as well as slavery.
The heat on Omar intensified after she reposted a video on social media of a narrator criticizing Kirk for being a “stochastic terrorist, an adamant transphobe.”
According to last week’s guilty plea filing: