Minneapolis mosque break-in latest in string of incidents intimidating local Muslim community

A break-in earlier this week at a north Minneapolis mosque has rattled the Islamic community at a time when leaders say it is dealing with rising Islamophobic rhetoric and attacks.
The incident occurred Sunday night at the Masjid Uthman Islamic Center, 2900 Lyndale Ave. N. It involved two masked individuals – aided by a third person driving a vehicle – entering the mosque and leaving, apparently without removing or damaging anything, according to the Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR).
The break-in was captured on surveillance video, the images of which were publicized Wednesday by CAIR. Minneapolis police said no arrests have been made.
CAIR, an advocacy group for the Islamic community, connected the incident with a series of other recent break-ins and vandalism reported at local Islamic community centers.
“We’re worried,” said Jaylani Hussein, executive director of the Minnesota CAIR chapter.
Hussein said there was no evidence of theft or vandalism inside Masjid Uthman, although he noted the perpetrators desecrated its worship area by entering with shoes on. He still called their actions “scary.”
“Masjid Uthman is a vital part of north Minneapolis,” CAIR Deputy Executive Director Suleiman Adan said in a statement. “Any break-in or attack against a sacred space reverberates throughout the community. Our communities have endured repeated acts of intimidation and violence. We are working closely with mosque leadership and law enforcement to ensure accountability and to support the congregation during this difficult moment.”
The incident comes within days of President Donald Trump announcing he would remove immigration protections for Somali refugees in Minnesota, although it appears he does not have the power to do so.