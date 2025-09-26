Minneapolis music hub Hook & Ladder sounds a financial alarm

One of Minneapolis’ best-loved music venues and a community center of sorts for the East Lake Street area, the Hook & Ladder is sounding the alarm over its troubled financial state.
The nonprofit performance facility announced Thursday an emergency fundraising campaign for the month of October to “keep the lights on and the stage alive.”
“Without immediate support, our doors could close,” reads a post on the Hook & Ladder’s social media pages linking to the new fundraiser on the Give to the Max website, givemn.org.
“For nearly a decade, the Hook & Ladder Theater has been more than a venue — it’s been a home for live performance, creativity and connection. … But today, the Hook faces one of its biggest challenges yet. Rising costs, declining ticket sales, and shifting audience habits now put this vital community space at risk.”
The campaign aims to raise $75,000 by Oct. 31. As of Friday morning, $3,037 had been raised from 51 donors.
Housed in a historic firehouse near the intersection of Lake Street and Minnehaha Avenue, the Hook & Ladder is run by a nonprofit organization named the Firehouse Performing Arts Center (FPAC). In addition to its main theater, which can hold around 300 people, the venue operates the smaller Mission Room performance space, the cannabis/video-game lounge Zen Arcade and an outdoor stage in a converted parking lot where its Under the Canopy concerts are held in summer.
Those Under the Canopy concerts — launched in 2021 to give out-of-work musicians a safely distanced place to perform — were one of several ways the Hook served its reeling community in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and the riots following George Floyd’s murder. The Third Precinct police station next door to the Hook was torched in the rioting, but the venue itself came out relatively unscathed.
Talking to the Star Tribune in May for an article about how a decrease in alcohol sales nationwide is hurting music venues, the Hook & Ladder’s executive director Chris Mozena also cited “rising labor, insurance costs and licensing fees” as challenges his and most other performance spaces are facing.