Tickets to Paul McCartney’s Minneapolis concert are surprisingly cheap

Seats to his Oct. 17 date at U.S. Bank Stadium cost less than any other city on his tour via resale sites, which now list them starting around $35.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 26, 2025 at 11:00AM
Paul McCartney performed in 2022 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., but has not played a show in Minnesota since 2016. (Brian van der Brug/Los Angeles Times)

Paul McCartney ticket prices have gotten back down to affordable levels.

Billed as “one of the biggest shows in Minnesota history” by stadium and Live Nation representatives when it was announced in July, the rock legend’s Oct. 17 stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on his Got Back Tour is now seeing one of the biggest drops in ticket prices on resale sites.

The cheapest seats to the iconic Beatle’s Minneapolis date have fallen to around $35 on some secondary-market ticket sites such as TickPick and StubHub. Those prices include fees, too. Tickets in the nosebleed sections originally were priced over $100 when they first went on sale in July.

Prices in the good sections also have steeply come down on resale sites. The cheapest seats in the stadium’s lower bowl are about $60, and many more are available in those sections for just over $100. Floor seats start around $155 on StubHub, SeatGeek and TickPick.

By comparison, prices for seats on the concert’s official ticket site, Ticketmaster, start at $133 for upper-level seats and go up to $664 for second-row seats on the floor, with a lot of lower-bowl seats going for around $250.

“I literally don’t know that I have ever seen that many tickets listed for even a stadium show,” Trey Warren, an avid Twin Cities concertgoer, said in a Bluesky social media post, where he noted seeing around 11,000 tickets being available just on TickPick.

A graphic on the resale site TickPick illustrates the drop in prices for Paul McCartney's Oct. 17 show at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. (TickPick.com)

Minneapolis has the cheapest secondary-market tickets for any city on McCartney’s tour, an indicator that fans here might be saying “no no no” to hearing “She Loves You” in the notoriously echoey Vikings stadium. However, tickets to all of the stadium shows on the Got Back Tour are selling a lot cheaper than seats in the smaller arenas he’s playing. Arena concerts usually seat around 16,000 fans compared with around 50,000 for stadiums.

The cheapest seats for his arena gig at Casey’s Center in Des Moines on Oct. 14, for instance, are priced around $175 on TickPick. His two concerts at Chicago’s United Center in late November start at around $275 for resale. Comparatively, tickets to other stadium shows at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and Coors Field in Denver are on the resale sites starting around $60-$80.

“I think the ticket brokers way overbought on this one and are taking a bath,” said Greg Burke, who runs the Twin Cities Club Crawl newsletter and closely monitors ticket sales. In addition to “fans just not even wanting to bother with U.S. Bank Stadium anymore,” he said, two other factors likely played a role in the downturn in demand.

“His audience is getting older and not wanting to get out as much,” Burke said, “and everyone is tightening their belt in this economy.”

McCartney, 83, has still been getting out a lot in recent years, and he still delivers high-energy shows with more than 35 songs in the set list. His last Twin Cities appearance was a two-night stand at Target Center in 2016, preceded by a fondly remembered Target Field blowout in 2014.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001. The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

