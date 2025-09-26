Tickets to Paul McCartney’s Minneapolis concert are surprisingly cheap

Minneapolis has the cheapest secondary-market tickets for any city on McCartney’s tour, an indicator that fans here might be saying “no no no” to hearing “She Loves You” in the notoriously echoey Vikings stadium. However, tickets to all of the stadium shows on the Got Back Tour are selling a lot cheaper than seats in the smaller arenas he’s playing. Arena concerts usually seat around 16,000 fans compared with around 50,000 for stadiums.