Tickets to Paul McCartney’s Minneapolis concert are surprisingly cheap

Paul McCartney ticket prices have gotten back down to affordable levels.
Billed as “one of the biggest shows in Minnesota history” by stadium and Live Nation representatives when it was announced in July, the rock legend’s Oct. 17 stop at U.S. Bank Stadium on his Got Back Tour is now seeing one of the biggest drops in ticket prices on resale sites.
The cheapest seats to the iconic Beatle’s Minneapolis date have fallen to around $35 on some secondary-market ticket sites such as TickPick and StubHub. Those prices include fees, too. Tickets in the nosebleed sections originally were priced over $100 when they first went on sale in July.
By comparison, prices for seats on the concert’s official ticket site, Ticketmaster, start at $133 for upper-level seats and go up to $664 for second-row seats on the floor, with a lot of lower-bowl seats going for around $250.
“I literally don’t know that I have ever seen that many tickets listed for even a stadium show,” Trey Warren, an avid Twin Cities concertgoer, said in a Bluesky social media post, where he noted seeing around 11,000 tickets being available just on TickPick.
Minneapolis has the cheapest secondary-market tickets for any city on McCartney’s tour, an indicator that fans here might be saying “no no no” to hearing “She Loves You” in the notoriously echoey Vikings stadium. However, tickets to all of the stadium shows on the Got Back Tour are selling a lot cheaper than seats in the smaller arenas he’s playing. Arena concerts usually seat around 16,000 fans compared with around 50,000 for stadiums.
The cheapest seats for his arena gig at Casey’s Center in Des Moines on Oct. 14, for instance, are priced around $175 on TickPick. His two concerts at Chicago’s United Center in late November start at around $275 for resale. Comparatively, tickets to other stadium shows at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, and Coors Field in Denver are on the resale sites starting around $60-$80.