Health Care

Minneapolis firm acquires Plymouth campus leased by Allina Health

Health care real estate firm Davis paid $72 million to acquire three buildings in a deal that closed in mid-October.

By Christopher Snowbeck

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 21, 2024 at 3:29PM
WestHealth is a three-building, 201,000-square-foot outpatient medical center in Plymouth. The portfolio, located at 2805, 2855 and 3005 Campus Drive, comprises two outpatient medical buildings, an ambulatory surgical center and an urgent care facility.

A Minneapolis-based real estate firm has paid $72 million to acquire West Health, a large campus of medical buildings in Plymouth that’s occupied by Allina Health.

The three-building facility is a prominent outpatient medical center in the west metro with services including ambulatory surgery and urgent care.

Davis, the acquiring firm, purchased the property this month from Chicago-based Harrison Street Real Estate Capital, which bought it from Allina back in 2013.

“It’s a big acquisition for our company,” said Mark Davis, the chief executive at Davis, a privately held firm with about 30 employees. He called West Health “a trophy property that we have always wanted to acquire.”

Allina Health, one of the largest health systems in the state, said it will continue operating under a long-term lease at West Health. The health system occupies about three-quarters of the overall space, which measures 201,000 square feet.

Allina has been part of a recent trend in which hospital and clinic operators are beginning to invest again in construction projects following big disruptions from COVID-19 and financial pressure from rising labor costs.

Allina also owns a building on the West Health campus that provides rehabilitation care but was not part of the real estate deal this month.

about the writer

Christopher Snowbeck

Reporter

Christopher Snowbeck covers health insurers, including Minnetonka-based UnitedHealth Group, and the business of running hospitals and clinics. 

