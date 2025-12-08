Minneapolis council considers $46K raise for Frey, may hike their own pay in 2 years

The Minneapolis City Council on Monday is expected to discuss giving Mayor Jacob Frey a raise of over $46,000 next year, and themselves raises in two years.
If approved — a final vote could come as soon as Tuesday — the salary increases would go to the mayor for approval.
The raises are recommended by the city clerk’s office, two years after a salary survey found the mayor’s salary lags peers and council members’ salary ahead of peers in comparable cities.
The Minneapolis mayor’s salary of nearly $141,000 is nearly $57,000 lower than the average in 19 other comparable cities, according to a study done by Guidehouse, an artificial intelligence-led professional services firm. That puts Minneapolis in the bottom 15%.
Frey makes nearly $13,000 less annually than the St. Paul mayor, who is paid $153,579, even though Minneapolis has about 120,000 more residents.
With the average salary for comparable cities’ mayors expected to increase to nearly $206,000 next year, City Clerk Casey Carl recommended increasing the salary to $187,000 through 2029.
Carl said the goal was to right-size the compensation and recognize the expanded authority and responsibility of the mayor after Minneapolis voters approved a strong-mayor, weak-council system in 2021. Prior to that, the city had a relatively weak mayor and strong council.
Carl said it’s not just about equity, but also helps attract qualified, diverse candidates. It also helps ensure elected officials can give the right amount of time and attention to their job and reduces “the likelihood for abuses caused by financial pressures and potential conflicts of interest,” Carl said in an email.