Minneapolis residents won a battle over a controversial development. Then the city changed the law.

When Ingrid Alexander goes into her backyard, the walls of a four-story apartment complex tower above her. Dozens of windows — a few of them broken — look down on her house. She now keeps her curtains permanently drawn and has given up using her three-season porch, feeling watched all the time.
Alexander, who is supported by many of her neighbors from the Willard-Hay neighborhood in north Minneapolis, is suing the city for giving the Plymouth Avenue Apartments large zoning code variances that allowed it to push closely against its next-door neighbors.
Their case follows city officials’ efforts to create a more permissive environment for multifamily housing development in Minneapolis, which was intended to increase density and keep rents affordable but have in some instances pitted homeowners against developers.
At one of two buildings that make up the Plymouth Avenue Apartments, developer Matrix Development got the front yard setback reduced from 28 feet to 4 feet, and the side yard setback reduced to zero. At the other building, the front yard setback was reduced from 35 feet to 3 feet, with the side yard setback reduced to one foot.
Alexander filed the suit in 2023, before the apartments were constructed, in hopes of stopping them. But the buildings rose up fast.
By last July, when Hennepin County Judge Christian Sande ruled in Alexander’s favor by finding the city “did not have a rational basis” for granting the variances, construction was wrapping up and people were about to move in. Matrix Development and Alexander would have to attend an evidentiary hearing to determine an appropriate remedy for her “as opposed to ordering removal of the offending structures,” the judge wrote.
But before that remedy hearing could happen, the city and developer filed an appeal, and the city changed the zoning code.
In 2023, the city adopted a new zoning code that got rid of many restrictions, such that another project like the Plymouth Avenue Apartments would no longer need the same variances. This didn’t help Matrix Development though, because it had already completed its land use approval process at the time.