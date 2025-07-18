Minneapolis residents won a battle over a controversial development. Then the city changed the law.

In the first year since the apartments leased up, life in the neighborhood has become more chaotic, neighbors told the Minnesota Star Tribune. They described cars taking up handicapped parking spaces meant for people with disabilities and, with crowded parking on both sides of the street, ambulances getting stuck trying to reach elderly neighbors. Trash and pet waste occasionally accumulate, and some people smoke marijuana out in front of the apartments, neighbors said. Emergency responders have been called to the apartments for domestic abuse, behavioral crises and narcotics, 911 records show.