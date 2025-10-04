Minneapolis Cake Picnic draws hundreds of bakers in oven-like heat

Bakers are used to the heat of a kitchen, but bringing a cake to an outdoor picnic in near-record high October temperatures is a different story.
That’s what about 650 bakers did Saturday morning, trying to keep their frosting and fondant cool as they descended on the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden, the most recent stop on the global Cake Picnic tour.
The sold-out event was extra sweet because it also commemorated the 104th birthday of Minnesota’s most famous baker, Betty Crocker.
The picnic drew participants from near and far — many of them wearing red as a homage to Crocker — including celebrity bakers such as Minnesota’s Zoë François and Christina Tosi of New York Milk Bar fame.
Among the cakes were those inspired by famous Betty Crocker cookbook covers, with flavors that went far beyond what Betty could have imagined a century ago.
Veronica Kruschel baked a strawberry-basil checkerboard cake. The 22-year-old lives in St. Paul but is from San Francisco, where she attended the inaugural Cake Picnic in 2024.
“This is perfect — it came to me,” she said. “I didn’t even have to go to San Francisco.”
Each attendee paid $30 and had to bring a cake; “no cake, no entry” is one of the few rules. Color-coded name tags were distributed, and each group had five minutes to cut into cakes they wanted to sample, bringing slices back to their picnic blankets to enjoy. With 647 cakes, there was no time for decision fatigue.