Fairview Health Services is eliminating 250 jobs amid continued economic stress for hospital and clinic operators.

Staff were being notified of the cuts on Thursday, the Minneapolis-based health system said in a statement to the Star Tribune.

Fairview is eliminating a mix of full and part-time positions in specific areas throughout the health system, a spokeswoman said. It wasn't clear exactly how many workers were being laid off, since some of the jobs aren't currently filled.

The health system attributed the move to "tremendous pressures" on hospitals and clinics that include inflation, high labor costs and lagging payment rates from health insurers.

"Today's announcement of changes across our organization is a difficult but necessary step in building a strong and sustainable future for Fairview," the health system said in a statement.

In July, rival Allina Health announced it would eliminate about 350 jobs because of industrywide financial pressures, including high labor costs, inflation as well as trouble with patient discharges due to limited capacity at step-down facilities. Allina also cited tight payment rates from health insurers.

Hospitals and clinics across the Twin Cities have said they're feeling the same stresses, particularly from what analysts have described as a nationwide "labordemic" in health care.

Fairview, which is one of the state's largest health systems, employs about 34,000 people. Its operations are focused on the Twin Cities and the surrounding area plus operations in northern Minnesota. The health system's facilities include University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis and Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Fairview has posted operating losses for four consecutive years, while also reporting signs of financial improvement through the second quarter of 2023.

This summer, South Dakota-based Sanford Health called off a proposed megamerger with Fairview amid opposition from the University of Minnesota, since the combined health system would have headquarters in Sioux Falls.

Fairview has owned the U's teaching hospital since 1997. The health system and university jointly operate M Health Fairview, which is one of the state's most prominent networks of hospitals and clinics.

James Hereford, chief executive of Fairview, said in a July statement to the Star Tribune that his health system was seeing "positive trends in financial performance" with the adoption new strategies since December 2022.

But Hereford also said: "Fairview has long been sounding the alarm on the impact of the labor shortage, inflation, payer reimbursements, and challenges of discharging patients to post-acute care settings."