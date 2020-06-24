Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison on Wednesday sued Exxon Mobil Corp., Koch Industries and the American Petroleum Institute, saying they have long deceived consumers over the effects of climate change.

The consumer fraud lawsuit, filed in Ramsey County District Court, includes claims of multiple violations of Minnesota laws, including fraud, deceptive trade practices and false statements in advertising.

"The defendants deceived, lied and misrepresented the effects of their product to the public," Ellison said. "They knew there would be negative effects to the state of Minnesota."

The lawsuit seeks restitution for the alleged harms Minnesotans have suffered and also asks that the defendants fund a public education campaign on climate change.

"The record of the past two decades demonstrates that the industry has achieved its goal of providing affordable, reliable American energy to U.S. consumers while substantially reducing emissions and our environmental footprint. Any suggestion to the contrary is false," said Paul Afonso, chief legal officer of American Petroleum Institute (API).

Exxon and Koch were not immediately available for comment. Koch owns Flint Hills in Rosemount, one of the largest refineries in the Midwest that manufactures about 80% of the gasoline used in Minnesota.

Asked for a dollar amount on damages he was seeking, Ellison said "it's going to be a lot."

Ellison said a settlement could be akin to the $7 billion settlement in 1998 with the tobacco industry. The tobacco companies pay $200 million a year under that settlement.

The lawsuit is one of a growing number of governmental actions to hold companies responsible for climate change effects. At least 15 other plaintiffs — including the states of Massachusetts and Rhode Island, as well as cities and counties — have filed similar lawsuits.

Perhaps the best known climate change lawsuit against the oil industry, a case against Exxon, was decided in a New York state court in December.

The New York State Attorney General's Office had sued the oil giant, claiming it defrauded investors of $1.6 billion by knowing but not disclosing the true costs of climate change. A Manhattan judge ruled that New York had failed to prove that investors were deceived.

"That was an investor-based lawsuit," Ellison said. "This is consumer-based."

The lawsuit was applauded by several state environmental groups, including the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, Honor the Earth, Fresh Energy and Minnesota 350.

"We have a choice over freedom to profit or freedom to breathe," and the oil industry has chosen the former, said Sam Grant, executive director of Minnesota 350, at the Wednesday news conference announcing the lawsuit. People of color — particularly black Americans and American Indians — have been disproportionally impacted by the ills of climate change.

The lawsuit claims the oil industry knew as early as the 1950s of the potential for global temperature increases and a resulting rise in sea levels.

API was specifically aware of such conclusions by the mid-1960s, and Exxon's corporate predecessors soon thereafter, the lawsuit said.

"Throughout the 1970s, it was becoming increasingly clear that climate change could have serious implications for Exxon's business model," the suit said.

A pattern of deception by the oil industry over climate change only intensified over the decades, according to the lawsuit.

Minnesota is warming rapidly, with average temperatures in the Twin Cities rising 3.2 degrees between 1951 and 2012 — faster than both national and global rates of increase, the suit said. Statewide, average temperatures have increased 1 to 3 degrees during that time.

Extreme heat has wide-reaching effects: People of color and those living in poverty are particularly vulnerable, while farmers suffer crop damage from high temperatures, the lawsuit said.