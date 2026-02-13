Delta is sharing $113.7 million in profits with Minnesota employees

Delta Air Lines seems like a good place to work this week, with the Atlanta-based carrier’s announcement that $1.3 billion in profits is being shared with employees.
That includes $113.7 million dedicated for Delta’s 8,900 Minnesota-based employees across seven airports in the state. Delta said that the Minnesota payout amounts to about 9% of each employee’s salary, or a check for about four additional weeks of pay.
Delta made the announcement locally on Friday morning for the airline’s Profit Sharing Day, typically timed to Valentine’s Day. Airport workers gathered for a tropically themed celebration in the C Concourse at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.
“It was an amazing year. You all accomplished so much,” Jeannine Ashworth,Delta’s vice president of airport operations for MSP, told employees at the event.
As part of the news, Delta also announced new nonstop service from MSP to Maui would begin this December, following a canceled effort to start the route in 2023.
Delta’s profit-sharing program began in 2007. This is the ninth time since 2014 that the company has shared over $1 billion with workers, pausing only for a pandemic slowdown.
This year’s numbers are just slightly down from last year’s tally of $1.4 billion in bonuses, which included $122 million for Minnesota employees.