Mike Lindell’s possible run for governor met with mix of excitement, unease from GOP

Minnesota Republicans have looked past legal troubles before. Few expected former NBA player Royce White, who espouses conspiracy theories and has a history of legal and campaign finance problems, to win the Minnesota GOP’s endorsement for U.S. Senate last year. But White, a close ally of Trump’s former chief strategist Steve Bannon, swept the convention with 67% of the vote, winning the party’s nod to take on U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar. He lost to the Democrat by about 16 percentage points in the general election.