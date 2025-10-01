Mike Lindell’s possible run for governor met with mix of excitement, unease from GOP

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell is testing Republicans’ appetite for Trump-style politics as he toys with a possible run for Minnesota governor next fall.
Lindell’s close proximity to President Donald Trump and prominence in the Make America Great Again (MAGA) movement could make him a top contender for the GOP nomination, despite concerns about his electability and promotion of debunked election fraud theories.
“The base is very MAGA these days,” said Joe Ditto, chair of the Minnesota Second Congressional District Republicans. “So, I don’t think the establishment has much influence in the endorsing process.”
Lindell told the Minnesota Star Tribune last week he’s taking steps toward running for governor and has polled hypothetical matchups against Walz and other Republicans running for governor.
“If there was someone to win, it would be me,” Lindell said.
But Republicans aligned with the more moderate wing of the party say having Lindell atop the ticket could torpedo their chance of winning the governor’s office for the first time since 2006. They’re looking for a candidate with broad appeal to face DFL Gov. Tim Walz, who they believe is vulnerable as he seeks a third term after a failed run for vice president.
Former GOP state Rep. Kelly Fenton, who once served as the Republican Party of Minnesota’s deputy chair, described a possible Lindell campaign as a “dumpster fire.”
“His candidacy will be plagued by his election denial and rulings from the defamation lawsuits as well as other issues,” said Fenton, who was a delegate to the Republican National Convention last year.