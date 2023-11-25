Michigan State has a vastly improved men's hockey team this season and entered Friday's game vs. the Gophers coming off a sweep of then-No. 1 Wisconsin.

Now the Spartans are trying to solve Minnesota.

Michigan State had a 14-game losing streak to the Gophers before Friday's game went down as a 3-3 tie at 3M Arena at Mariucci. The Spartans earned the extra point in the Big Ten standings by winning the shootout.

The No. 8 Gophers fell to 6-4-3 overall, 2-3-2 in the Big Ten. No. 7 Michigan State (10-3-2, 5-0-2) remained in first place atop the conference.

The series will conclude Sunday with a 1 p.m. matinee.

Michigan State was trailing 3-2 with less than four minutes remaining in regulation, when Tiernan Shoudy deflected a waist-high shot from the point past Gophers goalie Justen Close, who finished with 44 saves.

It was tied 2-2 with less than six minutes remaining, when Gophers captain Mike Koster rolled down from the blue line and fired a pass to Rhett Pitlick, who whistled a shot past Spartans goalie Trey Augustine.

Pitlick has been one of the Gophers' hottest players of late and he converted at a big moment.

With the score tied 1-1 in the third period, Michigan State's Tommi Mannistro took a game misconduct for boarding Koster, giving the Gophers a five-minute power play. With 27 seconds left in that power play, the Gophers' Bryce Brodzinski from along the boards.

But Michigan State's Nash Nienhuis answered with a goal less than two minutes later, beating Close with a wrist shot from the faceoff dot.

Michigan State had a sloppy first period, gifting the Gophers with several scoring chances. Less than two minutes into the game, Aaron Huglen pounced on one turnover and slid a pass to Connor Kurth, who buried it for his first goal of the season.

The Gophers outshot the Spartans 13-6 for the period, but couldn't add to the 1-0 lead. Huglen and Rhett Pitlick both had 1-on-0 chances, only to get stopped by freshman goalie Trey Augustine, whose nine victories entering Friday were tied for first nationally.

The missed opportunities continued for Minnesota into the second, as the Gophers squandered a 3-on-1 chance.

Michigan State's Joey Larson had a goal overturned because of goaltender interference on challenge from Gophers coach Bob Motzko. Moments later, Larson scored from the doorstep on a power play, and that one counted, tying the score 1-1.

Close made several saves late in the second period, keeping things from getting out of hand.