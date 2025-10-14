A mermaid, a snowman and a raspberry: What quirky landmarks bring to the suburbs

The 38-foot fiberglass mermaid that had beckoned motorists speeding down Mounds View Boulevard for decades is back.
She’d been shot at, battered by weather and possibly started sinking into the building’s roof before she came down in 2018. And Dan Mueller, a longtime resident who helped purchase the statue for restoration, said Mounds View just wasn’t the same without her.
“You always kind of looked over, at least I did,” Mueller said. “There was always something missing.”
As Twin Cities suburbs bleed one into the next, he said, the mermaid atop the Mermaid Entertainment and Event Center was how people found Mounds View.
Such landmarks, some quirkier than others, foster a sense of place amid big-box stores and chain restaurants often found in the suburbs, according to people who track them. Many of them popped up as highways and development sprawled in the early- and mid-1900s — a dinosaur statue, a polar bear and numerous others — and have endured into the era of social media as backdrop of selfies.
“I hate that word, ‘kitschy,’ because they’re cultural landmarks, really, important to both locals and tourists,” said Debra Jane Seltzer, whose Roadside Architecture website chronicles thousands of statues, signs and buildings around the U.S.
Statues like the Mounds View mermaid, which dates to the 1960s and is now on the ground near the Mermaid, not on the roof, have their origins in the early days of car travel, Seltzer said: Suddenly, people were speeding by and businesses wanted to catch their eyes.
But a standardization of roadside aesthetics, from Lady Bird Johnson’s Highway Beautification Act of the 1960s to local ordinances governing sign design, make giant statues and unusual signs more rare today, Seltzer said.