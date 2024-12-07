Six years after her fall, Mounds View’s mermaid statue may rise again

Mueller said he was surprised by the mayor’s news that they could buy the mermaid, but he gladly agreed to help out. Mueller, the husband of former Mounds View Mayor Carol Mueller, has a long history with the mermaid statue as well as the Mermaid bowling alley, bar and restaurant. He met his wife at the Mermaid 47 years ago, and in the 1970s while weathering a storm from a gas station across the street, Mueller and a friend saw the original mermaid get blown off of the roof.