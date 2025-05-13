Owners weigh future of Champlin’s oldest business, the landmark Sinclair with costumed dinosaur

The Sinclair station along Highway 169, just south of the Mississippi River in Champlin, is a north metro landmark for lots of reasons: It’s the city’s longest-lasting business, it’s still a full-service gas station, and it’s home to a beloved Brontosaurus, often in costume.
Now the future of the station and the dinosaur out front is uncertain as the family that owns it considers what to do after the death of the patriarch at the heart of the old-school business.
James “Jim” Merkl, who ran the business with his family for nearly 50 years, died in January at age 76 after battling health issues. The family hasn’t officially decided if they will sell, but if they do, the city is considering purchasing the property to redevelop the corner. And already, residents are pleading for a piece of the nostalgia to be preserved in some way.
“If you sit here long enough you’ll hear the bell ring like it’s the 1950s. And that tells somebody to go out and pump gas, wash your windows and check your oil,” said Jim’s wife Diana Merkl, as she sat inside the station, surrounded by old Sinclair signs and paintings of the business from community members, as well as plushie and inflatable versions of the Brontosaurus mascot.
A time capsule off the highway, the Sinclair station dates back to the 1930s, though the current structure was built in 1956. It’s remained a staple of Champlin as the community changed around it, transforming from dirt roads and farmhouses to a bustling suburban district with new apartments and businesses.
“The property may be Champlin Sinclair, but Jim was Champlin Sinclair,” friend Tim Huttner said. “There’s a legacy factor. Generations of people went there for years. Jim wanted to maintain that. He didn’t get rich doing that job, but what he got was mentally rich.”
Diana Merkl helped solidify the business as a local landmark when she added Dino, the green fiberglass dinosaur. One especially cold winter, she said, she knitted Dino a scarf, which ended up freezing to his neck.
That turned into a tradition of dressing the dinosaur year-round.