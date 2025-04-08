Teleflex shutting down Maple Grove plant, laying off more than 100

Large medical device maker Teleflex is shuttering a Maple Grove facility and laying off 101 employees.
The company, headquartered in Wayne, Pa., is stopping all operations at its North Sycamore Court operation, ending most laboratory and manufacturing operations by July, it said in a WARN letter to the state. The Maple Grove building will be completely closed by March 2026.
The layoffs, the letter said, are anticipated to occur on July 1. The employees are not part of a union, and the company has provided them 60-days advanced written notice about the job cuts, the letter said.
In 2016, Teleflex announced it was acquiring Maple Grove-based Vascular Solutions for $1 billion after its former CEO stepped away from the company following his acquittal on federal charges alleging he conspired to market medical devices for unapproved uses.
The company said in its annual report for the year ending Dec. 31, 2024, that it employs 14,100 globally, with 4,000 workers in the U.S. It reported revenue increased by roughly 2.4% for 2024 to roughly $3 billion, and net income plummeted by roughly $287 million to $69.7 million.
“We believe our employees are a significant differentiating factor and play a critical role in our ability to deliver on our commitments to patients and execute our strategy to our customers and shareholders,” the annual report read. “This was reinforced in 2024 with the roll-out of our new employer brand and its tagline: ‘Empowering your future in healthcare.‘”
The company did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.