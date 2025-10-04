Medcalf: Why KMOJ Radio’s fight to survive matters

If you sift through the YouTube archive of grainy Minneapolis videos from the 1990s, you’ll find a news clip about Prince playing a surprise concert.
The goal? To raise more than $30,000 for KMOJ, the local radio station that has aired great music and centered the Black community in the Twin Cities for decades.
“He’s bad,” Walter “Q Bear” Banks Jr. said about Prince in the clip. “He’s the man.”
It’s unfair to just call KMOJ a radio station, though. Sure, you can hear great music, especially old school R&B and hip-hop, and also compelling dialogue about issues that impact Black folks locally. That’s been the reality since the station’s inception in 1976. But KMOJ is more than a radio station — it’s an institution.
And it needs help to survive and thrive for years to come.
The Metropolitan Council is expected to employ eminent domain to demolish the station’s location in the Five Points Building on the corner of West Broadway and Penn Avenue in Minneapolis, as construction of the Blue Line light rail begins in the years ahead, said Freddie Bell, the station’s longtime general manager.
But a $17 million capital campaign aims to help the station secure a nearby plot of land to build a headquarters for the voice of the Black community for years to come.
“We’ve identified the land in north Minneapolis, which is important,” Bell told me. “And the capital campaign has been quietly going on, but we’ve pulled the covers back and we’re ready to share it with the community at-large, so it’s a little unorthodox in that we’re looking for the bigger donors as well as the smaller donors together because where I come from, every dollar counts. ”