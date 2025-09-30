Medcalf: Houston White on why he’s closing his popular Get Down coffee shop in Minneapolis

A Saturday morning at the Get Down coffee shop demands a little patience as numerous patrons vie for some of the best lattes and mochas in town.
But that’s a good thing for the Black-owned venture in north Minneapolis, created by entrepreneur Houston White.
“We had lines around the corner when we opened for two days straight,” he said about the shop’s launch in 2021. “And some people would be like, ‘There is no way a coffee shop selling $7 lattes will work.’ All right, fast forward and we’ve created 30 jobs. It has gone well.”
Yet, the success of the Get Down Coffee Co. hasn’t been sufficient for White, who is always thinking about his next move.
That’s why the coffeeshop will close Oct. 1 as White prepares to open the Blue in Green bistro, an upscale joint that will debut next spring and feature to-go options, a coffee bar, an appetizing menu and a more open layout for customers.
To those who’ve asked White why he would change something that had seemed to work so well, he’s quick to respond that change is positive.
“The reality is that I’m a creative, I’m an entrepreneur,” he said. “I’m always trying to think, ‘Okay, what’s next?’ ”
He had noticed that the Get Down needed more space, with customers facing long waits for the lone bathroom. They also had to walk across the shop to get there. He wanted to improve the experience for patrons, so when a New York designer showed him renderings of what was possible in the space, he was sold on creating the new restaurant.