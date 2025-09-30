Medcalf: Houston White on why he’s closing his popular Get Down coffee shop in Minneapolis

“I think in this town, we stagnate because we just accept the best of what we have instead of expecting to continue to evolve it,” White said. “If you look at the McDonald’s logo when it first started versus what it is now, they kept changing. You look at any great restaurant, any great technology, you’ve got to keep moving it forward. And I think the thing that holds Minnesota back, especially where Black culture is concerned, is that we confine it. It’s like, ‘That was good. That’s good enough. Leave it alone.’ I don’t believe that.”