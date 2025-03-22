Medcalf: St. Paul brewery hosts opportunity to vibe with therapists

“She had just mentioned, it’d be nice if there was somewhere she could go where there are just a bunch of therapists and she could talk to them,” he continued. “I was like, ‘That sounds like a really good idea. What if we did some sort of market where we could bring in therapists who we know, therapists who work with a diverse group of different clients just to be in a community space and that way people who are either just there or they hear about the event can come and try to find the right fit?’”