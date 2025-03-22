Medcalf: St. Paul brewery hosts opportunity to vibe with therapists

To Sarah Lindsey, therapy is a beautiful relationship when it works.
“The therapist should be intentional and careful and curious with you,” said Lindsey, a Twin Cities therapist. “You should leave feeling understood. That’s the goal.
“I really believe that we heal in the context of a relationship and that’s where a lot of our hurts come from.”
But Lindsey says there’s a foundational element that’s key to fostering a fruitful relationship between a therapist and client: finding the right fit.
That’s why Lindsey and Adam Steinbach, both therapists and co-founders of As You Are Therapy in Minneapolis and St. Paul, have launched an innovative idea: a speed-dating event — but for therapy.
At 1 p.m. Sunday, those looking to connect with a therapist can find a diverse collection of professionals at Bad Weather Brewing Co. in St. Paul for Therapy on Tap. The idea is simple. Folks can stop by the brewery and meet therapists — representing LGBTQ, BIPOC, neurodivergent and other communities — and ask the questions that could lead to a professional relationship.
That’s the part I found most intriguing when I met Lindsey this month at my homegirl’s birthday party and we discussed this concept. While therapy is normalized for some, others have not been granted the same access or entry points to support.
Steinbach and Lindsey hope Sunday’s event can change that reality for some.