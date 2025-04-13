Rory McIlroy has won four major championships and seemingly blown a dozen.
He has been ranked No. 1 in the world for 271 weeks over nine different stints.
He became the European villain of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National for having the poor taste to mimic Patrick Reed.
If McIlroy wins the Masters on Sunday, he will tie Jack Nicklaus for the longest stretch between major victories at 11 years.
He possesses the trophies and scars of an octogenarian.
Rory McIlroy is 35.
He is the favorite patient of a world’s worth of amateur psychologists.
On Sunday, in the final round of the 2025 Masters, he will again perform under a microscope, will again face off with an emotional American who will have an American crowd on his side.