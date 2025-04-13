Sports

Souhan: Rory McIlroy sets up his own Masters stress test, with Bryson DeChambeau serving as stressor

It's reminiscent of the 2016 Ryder Cup, when McIlroy took on another emotional American at Hazeltine. It's familiar, too, because McIlroy has been in this spot before and flopped.

By Jim Souhan

April 13, 2025
Rory McIlroy is in the lead at the Masters, in pursuit of the career Grand Slam.

Rory McIlroy has won four major championships and seemingly blown a dozen.

He has been ranked No. 1 in the world for 271 weeks over nine different stints.

He became the European villain of the 2016 Ryder Cup at Hazeltine National for having the poor taste to mimic Patrick Reed.

If McIlroy wins the Masters on Sunday, he will tie Jack Nicklaus for the longest stretch between major victories at 11 years.

He possesses the trophies and scars of an octogenarian.

Rory McIlroy is 35.

He is the favorite patient of a world’s worth of amateur psychologists.

On Sunday, in the final round of the 2025 Masters, he will again perform under a microscope, will again face off with an emotional American who will have an American crowd on his side.

On Saturday, McIlroy started his round at Augusta National with six consecutive threes. He finished with a 66, vaulting him into first place. The four-time major champion from Northern Ireland will be paired with Bryson DeChambeau, the two-time major winner from Texas who birdied three of the last four holes and trails McIlroy by two shots.

The two last dueled at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst, with McIlroy faltering down the stretch Sunday and DeChambeau pulling off a stunning par save on the 18th hole to win.

At the 2016 Ryder Cup, McIlroy, the leader of the European team, faced off with Reed in Sunday singles, Reed winning with a long birdie putt on the 18th green. That match featured histrionics from both golfers, with the American crowd turning nasty toward McIlroy.

McIlroy won four majors from 2011 through 2014. He should have won five, but in the 2011 Masters, he reached the 10th tee with the lead Sunday, then hit an enormous hook out of bounds. He finished with a final-round 80 and tied for 15th.

Asked what he remembers about that swing, McIlroy said: “That was 14 years ago. I have no idea. I’m glad I have a short memory.”

That swing, that finish, is the reason McIlroy, at the venerable age of 35, is still seeking to complete the career Grand Slam. He has finished in the top 10 in seven of his previous 11 Masters. In the past three seasons, he has finished in the top three at a major four times.

He said he would spend Saturday night eating dinner and trying to stay awake long enough to watch an episode or two of the TV series “Bridgerton.”

The guess here is that DeChambeau probably opted for protein shakes and pro wrestling.

McIlroy and DeChambeau are, at first glance, similar. Both are dedicated weightlifters. Both hit the ball a long way. In this tourney, DeChambeau ranks first and McIlroy second in driving distance.

But they are quite different people. McIlroy railed against the rise of LIV golf. DeChambeau became one of LIV’s biggest stars and is wearing his LIV team insignia at the Masters.

McIlroy produces his prodigious distances with traditional swing mechanics. DeChambeau uses a single-plane swing that is rarely seen among high-level professionals, but it, along with his increased bulk, has allowed him to dramatically increase his power.

With the exception of his one-day rivalry with Reed, McIlroy tries to contain his emotions. DeChambeau cheerleads in the middle of rounds and walked off the 18th green Sunday pumping his fist and shaking every offered hand.

On Sunday, DeChambeau is sure to embrace the emotions of the moment.

How will McIlroy react?

He hasn’t won a major since 2014. He’s carrying the weight of history, trying to join Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods as the only players to win the career Grand Slam.

“Rory’s playing some incredible golf right now,” DeChambeau said. “He’s playing awesome. It’s going to be a tough battle tomorrow. I’m looking forward to the challenge.”

Is McIlroy?

Or will Sunday at the Masters be the latest stage on which McIlroy falters?

