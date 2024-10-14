Massive house fire breaks Shoreview nature blogger’s 12-year streak

Culture

Massive house fire breaks Shoreview blogger’s 12-year streak of posting nature photos

Mary Jo Hoffman hopes to resume her STILL practice in 2025.

By Rachel Hutton

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 14, 2024 at 2:55PM
573512391
Mary Jo Hoffman gathering naturel elements for her STILL blog in her Shoreview backyard in 2021. (RENEE JONES SCHNEIDER • renee.jones@startribune.com/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“After 4,660 days, the chain has been broken,” Shoreview photographer Mary Jo Hoffman recently shared with fans of her blog, Still, where she has posted one nature composition each day for 12 years.

A dramatic photo explained the reason: her family’s home engulfed in flames, taken just over a week ago.

No one was hurt in the devastating fire, which significantly damaged the artsy, airy home Hoffman shared with her husband, Steve, their children and dog. The couple shared that they don’t yet know the cause and plan to rebuild. But between two new books to promote, and Hoffman’s camera equipment and nature collections being destroyed, she’s taking a break from Still.

Hoffman wrote that it’s been difficult to pause her daily practice, which often took place in her home and yard. She’d head out back and fill a basket with maidenhair ferns and bright-red baneberries, orange lilies and cattail stalks. Then go inside and arrange her finds on a white board for a photograph. Hoffman also lost all the dried material she’d squirreled away for future compositions, such as pressed leaves, a nest, and a fish skull.

Hoffman hopes to resume Still by Jan. 1, 2025, with her compositions on a black background.

Graphic arrangements of found nature items such as feathers, fish, and fiddleheads photographed by Mary Jo Hoffman from her new coffee-table book "Still."
Found nature photos from Mary Jo Hoffman's new coffee-table book "Still." (Phaidon/Provided)

about the writer

Rachel Hutton

Reporter

Rachel Hutton writes lifestyle and human-interest stories for the Star Tribune.

See More

More from Culture

See More
Stage & Arts

Lead actors in ‘Some Like It Hot’ tap into the musical’s heart, humor and modern sensibilities

card image

Matt Loehr and Tavis Kordell find their roles in the touring Broadway production most fulfilling and demanding.

Culture

Massive house fire breaks Shoreview nature blogger’s 12-year streak

573512391
Music

Review: Pianist Jeremy Denk performs versatile, spirited program in Schubert Club season opener

Rob Hubbard
card image