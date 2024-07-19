ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's attorney general filed a civil lawsuit on Friday against an Eastern Shore landlord and his company, alleging a pattern of gender-based housing discrimination involving sexual harassment and demands to exchange sex for rent.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Wicomico County Circuit Court, is the first case to be brought by the attorney general's Civil Rights Division, which was formed in January.

''For too long predatory landlords have taken advantage of people in financial and housing crisis by abusing their power as housing providers to make sexual demands of tenants or prospective tenants – often low-income women and single mothers,'' Attorney General Anthony Brown said. ''In Maryland, that ends today."

Jonathan Smith, who is chief of the attorney general's Civil Rights Division, said the allegations began as early as 2018 in units that were ''in deplorable conditions'' that ''targeted low-income and working people.''

Speaking at a news conference with Brown and other officials, Smith said five women came forward to assist the attorney general's investigation.

The lawsuit has been filed against Eric Sessoms and Mt. Vernon Group, LLC for engaging in a pattern or practice of gender-based discrimination in housing, the attorney general's office said.

''Our investigation uncovered evidence that Sessoms targeted women who were unhoused and at risk of homelessness,'' Smith said.

An attorney for Sessoms in other legal matters said he was not representing him in this case. It was not immediately clear if Sessoms had legal representation in the civil lawsuit announced Friday.

The complaint alleges that Sessoms specifically preyed on vulnerable women who were either experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness. For example, the complaint says he offered housing benefits, like reduced rent, in exchange for sexual favors.

''I want to echo Attorney General Brown's commitment to women who are sexually harassed by their landlords. We have heard you, and we are taking action,'' said Candace McLaren Lanham, chief deputy attorney general. ''The women at the center of this case who bravely entrusted us with their harrowing stories are the reason we are able to seek justice today against defendant Eric Sessoms and his company Mt. Vernon Group, LLC.''

The complaint also alleges that he subjected women tenants and prospective tenants to unwanted sexual advances, unwelcome sexual contact, unsolicited sexual comments, and other egregious conduct in a discriminatory fashion on the basis of his tenants' and prospective tenants' gender.

Maryland Legal Aid, the state's largest provider of free civil legal services, partnered with the attorney general's office on the case.

''Maryland is already suffering from a tragic housing crisis, impacting so many families — primarily women with children — who are left with too few options. Landlords, like Sessoms, who take full advantage of women in desperate situations and broker in insidious, gender-based discrimination, cannot be tolerated,'' said Vicki Schultz, the group's executive director.

The attorney general's office says other victims can contact investigators by calling 1-833-282-2977 or emailing mdvsessoms@oag.state.md.us.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, restitution for tenants and prospective tenants, civil penalties, and the costs of the investigation and litigation.