Gophers point guard Marcus Carr told the Star Tribune on Friday he will remove his name from the NBA Draft and return to school, a critical factor for the team's success this season.

Carr, an All-Big Ten selection, initially declared for the draft in late March, but he left open the possibility of returning to college.

"You can quote me directly saying 'I am dedicating this season to my brother, and I can't wait to be out on the court with my teammates in front of Gopher nation,' " Carr said via text.

His brother is Duane Notice who suffered an injury playing professionally recently.

The NCAA's early entry withdrawal deadline changed to Monday after the draft was postponed until Oct. 16. Gophers coach Richard Pitino stayed in touch with Carr about testing the waters like Amir Coffey last year and Daniel Oturu this summer. Carr and other less high-profile prospects were hoping to work out for teams and get feedback during the draft process.

The pandemic made it harder to get on the NBA's radar this summer.

"When you're growing a program and getting better players back-to-back years of losing guys early to the NBA Draft in the end that helps recruiting," Pitino said last week. "You want people to have those opportunities."

When summer practice opened July 20, Carr was still at home in Toronto training. Pitino told him to focus on his decision and practicing with the team right now is optional.

"We were just supporting Marcus with it," Pitino said. "Staying in contact with him as much as we can. He's been great about that."

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound former Pittsburgh transfer averaged 15.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and a team-best 6.7 assists in his first season at Minnesota in 2019-20. Carr, who also set the school single-season record with 207 assists, was named third team all-conference in the spring.

Oturu, the program's first All-American in 20 years, was the Gophers' leading scorer and led the Big Ten in rebounding. He decided to leave school early after seeing his name on draft boards.

Carr wasn't mentioned on any 2020 draft projections, so his announcement to declare for the draft was surprising on March 30.

The Gophers already lost three starters from a 15-16 team last season, including Alihan Demir to graduation and Payton Willis to transfer. Carr and Gabe Kalscheur are expected to be the only starters returning, but Minnesota added impact transfers Both Gach (Utah), Liam Robbins (Drake) and Brandon Johnson (Western Michigan) in the spring.

After losing Coffey and Oturu early to the draft the last two years, Pitino was hoping Carr would see the coming season as his best opportunity to follow in their footsteps.