Maple Grove woman who shot abusive boyfriend pleads to lesser charge after murder verdict overturned

Clark testified that on March 5, 2020, the day of the shooting, Butler held a gun to her head. She said he paced around the house holding the gun and saying that once her son went to bed, he would break her ribs. He later put the gun down and continued pacing. Clark grabbed a revolver and followed him, firing eight times in the hallway. She said she just kept shooting and doesn’t remember grabbing a second revolver and shooting Butler in the head in the bedroom.