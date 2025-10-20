Maple Grove woman who shot abusive boyfriend pleads to lesser charge after murder verdict overturned

A Maple Grove woman who claimed self-defense for fatally shooting her boyfriend more than five years ago is likely returning to prison — albeit for much less time —after a five-year legal odyssey that included a murder conviction, lengthy sentence and subsequent release after a successful appeal.
Stephanie Clark, 35, pleaded guilty in Hennepin County District Court last week to first-degree manslaughter in connection with shooting 30-year-old Don‘Juan “Duke” Butler more than a dozen times in her Maple Grove home in March 2020.
Clark stood trial in 2021 and was found guilty of second-degree intentional murder, but her conviction was overturned after the Minnesota Court of Appeals judges found an erroneous jury instruction may have improperly swayed the outcome. Her case gained the support of some of the nation’s leading scholars on domestic violence, as well as local advocacy groups. Clark maintained she acted in self-defense, fearing Butler was going to kill her and her son, who was 5 at the time and in the other room.
The plea agreement between the prosecution and the defense calls for Clark to be sentenced to a term ranging from slightly more than six to eight years, with a presumptive sentence of more than seven years.
Whatever sentence is imposed on Jan. 5, Clark can expect to serve the first two-thirds in prison and the balance on supervised release. In the meantime, she remains under court-ordered electronic home monitoring where she is allowed to spend time with her son Brandon.
The initial sentence would have meant more than 16 years in prison and nearly nine more on supervised release.
“The facts of the case indicate that Ms. Clark suffered intimate partner violence at Mr. Butler’s hands,” read a statement from the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. “This resolution acknowledges both her role in causing his death and the context in which it occurred.”
One of Clark’s attorneys said the plea terms were a fair resolution to the case and allows her to have a future with her children.