DULUTH – Two people were found dead in a vehicle on the top floor of the parking ramp at the Duluth International Airport, Duluth police said Thursday afternoon in a news release.
Man, woman found dead in car parked in ramp at Duluth airport
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 19, 2024 at 11:54PM
The man and woman were known to each other and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains active. The police haven’t yet released their names to the public.
Duluth police were trying to find the man, who was reportedly struggling with his mental health, when they discovered his vehicle parked at the airport.
