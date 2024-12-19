Duluth

Man, woman found dead in car parked in ramp at Duluth airport

Duluth police found the two people while trying to track down the man, who reportedly had been struggling with his mental health.

By Christa Lawler

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 19, 2024
DULUTH – Two people were found dead in a vehicle on the top floor of the parking ramp at the Duluth International Airport, Duluth police said Thursday afternoon in a news release.

The man and woman were known to each other and there is no threat to the public. The investigation remains active. The police haven’t yet released their names to the public.

Duluth police were trying to find the man, who was reportedly struggling with his mental health, when they discovered his vehicle parked at the airport.

Christa Lawler

Duluth Reporter

Christa Lawler covers Duluth and surrounding areas for the Star Tribune. Sign up to receive the new North Report newsletter.

